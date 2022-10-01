Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,539,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 596,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,726,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $30,455,976. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $278.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.36 and a 200-day moving average of $211.66. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $314.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 190.99 and a beta of 1.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

