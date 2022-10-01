Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 118,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SPLV stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

