Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bruker by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after buying an additional 1,790,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bruker by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 316,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $87.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.94 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.