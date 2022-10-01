Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,984 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Infosys by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after buying an additional 51,936 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Infosys by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after buying an additional 235,283 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Infosys by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INFY opened at $16.97 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna cut Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.