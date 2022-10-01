Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 14,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $307.37 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $307.15 and a one year high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

