Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 60.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Polaris by 28.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Stock Down 2.0 %

PII opened at $95.65 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

