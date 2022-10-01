Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $171.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.49. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.63 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

