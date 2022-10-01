Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $31.70 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $56.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

