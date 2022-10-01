Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,751,000 after buying an additional 417,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,723,000 after buying an additional 141,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

