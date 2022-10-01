Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

