Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $251,898,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 99,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE BBY opened at $63.34 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

