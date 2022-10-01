Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 2,308 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Incyte by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Incyte by 96.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Incyte by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Incyte by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

INCY opened at $66.64 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

