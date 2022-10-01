Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 4,921 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,430 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $510,236,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CFG opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

