Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $73.80 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $73.63 and a 12 month high of $179.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

