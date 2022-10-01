Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) by 322.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,226 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLMI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,837,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLMI stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

