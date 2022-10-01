Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,319,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,657,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,332,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %

BHVN stock opened at $151.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $152.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven Pharmaceutical

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

