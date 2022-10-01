Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 106 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $127.39 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

