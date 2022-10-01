Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

