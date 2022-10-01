Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,976 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 378,075 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after purchasing an additional 310,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 304,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,297,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,878,000 after purchasing an additional 252,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.29. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

