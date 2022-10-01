Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,649 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 110.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,299,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

FVAL stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $53.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27.

