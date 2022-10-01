Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 9,040 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $96.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.62 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

