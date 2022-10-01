Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 9,414 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMS opened at $33.68 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.

