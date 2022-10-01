Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) PT at $10.00

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

