Brokerages Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) PT at $75.80

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 114,034 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PB opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

