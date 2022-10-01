Brokers Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Generac in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.31 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GNRC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

GNRC opened at $178.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac has a 52 week low of $167.11 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.99.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

