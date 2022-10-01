Brokers Issue Forecasts for Straumann Holding AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Straumann in a research note issued on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Straumann’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Straumann Stock Performance

SAUHF stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.45. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $85.52 and a fifty-two week high of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

