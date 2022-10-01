Brokers Set Expectations for Teck Resources Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

TECK opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

