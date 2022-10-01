Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.26. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $53.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79.
Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
Further Reading
