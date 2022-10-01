Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Cut by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,728 shares of company stock worth $66,196,394 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.04 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

