Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Anne Farlow Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) insider Anne Farlow bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,123 ($37.74) per share, for a total transaction of £62,460 ($75,471.24).

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 3,160 ($38.18) on Friday. Caledonia Investments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,015 ($36.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,151.21 ($50.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 286.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,583.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,623.32.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.