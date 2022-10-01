Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $77.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.63.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $66.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

