CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43. CarMax has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $147,235,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $130,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after buying an additional 816,847 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

