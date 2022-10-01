CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on CarMax to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

