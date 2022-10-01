Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

CAT opened at $164.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.58 and a 200-day moving average of $198.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

