Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) target price on the stock.
Cerillion Stock Performance
CER opened at GBX 1,030 ($12.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of £303.70 million and a PE ratio of 3,678.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,003.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 893.49. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,115 ($13.47).
About Cerillion
