Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) target price on the stock.

Cerillion Stock Performance

CER opened at GBX 1,030 ($12.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of £303.70 million and a PE ratio of 3,678.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,003.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 893.49. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,115 ($13.47).

Get Cerillion alerts:

About Cerillion

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.