ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,481 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

ChampionX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.