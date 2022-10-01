Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

CHKP opened at $112.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.96. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

