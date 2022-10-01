Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $34.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

