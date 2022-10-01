Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Holdings Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 86,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
UTF opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $29.49.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
