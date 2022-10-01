Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Holdings Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 86,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

UTF opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $29.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.