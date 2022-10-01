Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 6.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $66.02. Approximately 115,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,154,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.

Specifically, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,262. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,315 shares of company stock worth $2,949,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its position in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

