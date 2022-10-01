Comparing ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) & Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA)

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ScION Tech Growth II and Baltic International USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScION Tech Growth II N/A N/A $3.39 million $0.45 22.09 Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 ($0.01) -3.39

Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ScION Tech Growth II, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

ScION Tech Growth II has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA has a beta of 31.66, suggesting that its share price is 3,066% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ScION Tech Growth II and Baltic International USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScION Tech Growth II N/A 29.07% 5.50% Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ScION Tech Growth II and Baltic International USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScION Tech Growth II 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of ScION Tech Growth II shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ScION Tech Growth II beats Baltic International USA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ScION Tech Growth II

(Get Rating)

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector. ScION Tech Growth II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Baltic International USA

(Get Rating)

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.