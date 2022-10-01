Comparing Synaptogenix (SNPX) and Its Competitors

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) is one of 962 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Synaptogenix to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Synaptogenix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synaptogenix Competitors 3141 13133 39362 635 2.67

Synaptogenix presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.96%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.03%. Given Synaptogenix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synaptogenix is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -45.23% -43.73% Synaptogenix Competitors -3,202.84% -160.99% -24.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synaptogenix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Synaptogenix and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A -$12.61 million -3.19 Synaptogenix Competitors $1.83 billion $243.52 million -4.11

Synaptogenix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Synaptogenix. Synaptogenix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Synaptogenix has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Synaptogenix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Synaptogenix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synaptogenix peers beat Synaptogenix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

