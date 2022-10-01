Connective Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 850 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after buying an additional 33,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

