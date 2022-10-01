Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $272.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $284.00 to $272.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.13.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE STZ opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day moving average of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

