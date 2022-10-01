Contrasting Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) & AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AvalonBay Communities pays out 109.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -42.42% 4.37% 0.29% AvalonBay Communities 33.39% 7.47% 4.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and AvalonBay Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $164.07 million 0.41 -$48.95 million ($10.71) -1.04 AvalonBay Communities $2.29 billion 11.22 $1.00 billion $5.82 31.65

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and AvalonBay Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00 AvalonBay Communities 0 10 9 0 2.47

Western Asset Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.73%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $240.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.73%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

