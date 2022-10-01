ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Insider Constantin Coussios Acquires 9,861 Shares

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Constantin Coussios bought 9,861 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £20,215.05 ($24,426.11).
ConvaTec Group Stock Up 2.4 %
CTEC stock opened at GBX 205.60 ($2.48) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5,075.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.57. ConvaTec Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a one year high of GBX 256 ($3.09).
ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.08%.
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.
