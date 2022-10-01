Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Position Lessened by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,979 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 1,286,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 2.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

NYSE CAAP opened at $6.64 on Friday. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.20.

Corporación América Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

