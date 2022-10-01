Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus Stock Performance

Covetrus stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -208.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

Insider Activity at Covetrus

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $110,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Covetrus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after buying an additional 69,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 805,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 90,817 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Covetrus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 479,008 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.