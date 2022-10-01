Cowen Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $36.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,383,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

