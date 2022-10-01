Cowen Lowers TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to $56.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.11.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

